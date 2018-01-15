SC orders demolition of illegal buildings in Murree within five days; Seeks details of illegal structures in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Monday the demolition of all illegal buildings and structures in Murree within five days.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing a case on illegal buildings in Murree, also ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) to lend bulldozers for the purpose.

The chief justice also questioned the DC about the ownership of the illegal structures.

“Who owns these illegal buildings? Who is responsible for these buildings? Please tell if illegal structures were built in Murree or not”. Illegal buildings are present in Murree since 2013, the DC informed the court.

The chief justice then directed him to submit all the details pertaining to illegal structures to the court today (Monday).

Chief Justice Nisar remarked: “If there is any other case in the courts then provide details of that too. Rent a bulldozer and demolish illegal structures in Murree within five days. Go to Murree and tell people that anyone who wants is free to come to the court. Either these illegal structures will fall or you will.”

“I saw Murree’s Mall Road in my younger days as well as when I grew older. Submit a list of the people under whom these illegal structures appeared. These structures have appeared with support from your institution. Don’t hide these buildings due to political reasons,” the chief justice observed further.

“If the inspection team identifies any illegal building then there will be consequences. You have to prove that the country is run by rule of law,” he remarked.

The apex court also took suo motu notice of illegal structures such as wedding halls and markets in Islamabad and summoned a list of all illegal structures in the federal capital from the Capital Development Authority.

The case has been adjourned until tomorrow (Tuesday).

Orignally published by INP