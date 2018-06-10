SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in city

Observer Report

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday demolishing walls with advertisements in the metropolis and placed a ban on construction of walls in future for advertisement purposes.

The SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements.

The applicant stated that in the entire city especially the cantonment boards, walls are being constructed. Building a wall in front of the FTC has tarnished the city’s beauty, the plea mentioned.

During the hearing, the CJP summoned the CEO of the Karachi Cantonment Board and inquired about the walls.

CEO Karachi Cantonment Board told the court that some of the walls have been built for defence purposes and cantonments have issued notices to advertisement companies.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that nothing will happen with notices and action should be taken.

The court ordered demolishment of walls along all roads including Shahra-e-Faisal and summoned a report in this regard within 10 days.