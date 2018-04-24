SC orders Dar to appear in court, assures of protective bail

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday assured former finance minister Ishaq Dar of protective bail in a case challenging his Senate seat and ordered him to appear before the court.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Nawazish Pirzada against Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict allowing Dar to submit his nomination papers for the Senate election.

Dar’s counsel, Salman Aslam Butt, was present in court. “Salman Aslam, where is Ishaq Dar?” questioned the CJP. “Dar is ill and currently in another country,” replied Butt, however, at this, the top judge remarked, “He can’t be ill enough to not show up when summoned.”

Butt also submitted a medical certificate on Dar’s behalf, which was rejected by the court. The chief justice instructed Dar’s counsel to submit Dar’s reply by 8pm on Tuesday.

The CJP then said that the notice issued to Dar earlier had directed him to appear before the top court under any circumstances. Butt responded saying that he would have to confirm with Dar whether he can appear in court. “You may inquire from him, our chambers are open till 8 pm tonight,” the CJP remarked.

“Ishaq Dar is well enough to visit the Supreme Court today,” the top judge remarked again.

In March, the apex court issued a notice to Dar over a plea against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict to allow his nomination papers for the Senate election.

The three-judge bench had questioned whether in the prevailing circumstances he would be eligible to contest elections. Babar Sattar was appointed amicus in this case.

The petition contends that an absconder cannot contest elections.

“The apex court has categorically declared that a fugitive from law loses his normal rights granted under the substantive as well as procedural laws,” reads the petition.

Orignally published by INP