SC orders complete audit of Railways

Asks Punjab police to nab quacks in a week

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the complete audit of Pakistan Railways during the suo motu hearing of alleged Rs60 billion corruption in the department.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, heard the case at apex court’s Lahore Registry on Saturday.

During the court proceedings, the CJP reprimanded Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for his statements defending his department. The CJP observed that the time when institutions were disrespected has passed. “You should have seen what your body language was like. If you don’t respect the institutions, then no one will respect you,” chief justice remarked while speaking to the railways minister.

Reasoning his behaviour, Rafique said that the statements made by him at different locations were against his political opponents. “There is a misunderstanding which I want to clear. I can leave if you don’t want to hear me out,” he said.

Responding to this, the Chief Justice remarked: “We are well-aware of your intentions. If you leave the court then contempt proceedings will be initiated against you.”

Rafique also shared that the revenue of railways department is Rs50 billion with a deficit of Rs35 billion. “There are many reasons behind the losses. If you conduct an audit then you will become content with our performance,” he said.

The railways minister also added that there will be visible improvement in the department in the next 12 years. Over which, the CJP remarked: “Should the court then allow you to continue your appointment without contesting elections for the next 12?”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the anti-terrorism court to hear the Model Town case on daily basis.

A two-member bench of Supreme Court Lahore Registry, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu case on delay in the provision of justice to the victims of Model Town incident.

During the hearing, the apex court cancelled the leave application of ATC Judge Ijaz Awan and directed him to hear the case on a day-to-day basis.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Lahore had presented before the court a record and petitions of Model Town cases being heard in ATC and Lahore High Court.

The court also ordered the high court to give a verdict on the case pertaining to Model Town incident within two weeks.

The top court further ordered that Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s report into the 2014 deadly clashes between police and followers of Tahir-ul-Qadri, in Lahore’s Model Town area will become a part of the court’s records.

“We are not going against the law. The people who don’t respect the judges will not get any relaxation,” said Chief Justice Nisar while hearing the case.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar set a seven-day deadline for the Punjab police to arrest all quacks in the province.