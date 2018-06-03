SC orders audit of PKLI’s Rs20bn expenses

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered forensic audit of expenses worth Rs20 billions of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI).

Chief Justice was heading a two-member bench to hear the suo moto case against the irregularities in PKLI. Irked by the head of the institute Doctor Saeed Akhtar, the Chief Justice barred him to travel abroad without court’s permit.

The bench enquired from Saeed Akhtar about the details of expenditure of 20 billion rupees which was allocated to the institution from the national exchequer. CJP remarked that no one will be allowed to run away from the process of accountability.

“Hiring doctors on salaries as excessive as 1.2 million rupees, that’s how you serve your country?” CJP crossly asked.

While pointing out the irregularities in the construction process, the top judge stated that even the finest construction are done at the rate of 3000 per square feet but PKLI got it done at the price of 10100 per square feet.

“Should we not summon former Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif for him to witness the situation here?” Saqib Nisar remarked while adding, “This is not a kingdom that would run on the orders from the king. Everyone has to go through strict accountability and those responsible for the corruption will be punished.”

In an attempt to justify, Doctor Saeed said that his career is not tainted with any corruption and Shehbaz Sharif has nothing to do with the salaries of PKLI employees.

The apex court directed to submit a complete forensic report of the institution’s expenses in three weeks duration.