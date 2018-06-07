SC orders all respondents to submit written replies in a week

Asghar Khan case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered all respondents in the Asghar Khan case to submit written replies within a week.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of the implementation of the landmark judgment in the Asghar Khan case.

Earlier, the top judge had questioned why former prime minister Nawaz Sharif failed to appear before the court even after being issued notices.

On June 2, the Supreme Court had issued notices to Nawaz and senior politician Javed Hashmi as well as 19 other civilians named in the case.

“Where is Nawaz Sharif? Notices were issued to him, why didn’t he appear before the court?” Chief Justice Nisar remarked. “It was a court order, people must comply with court orders.”

The chief justice further said: “We have sent him [Nawaz] the notice, I saw tickers running on television channels. It is also the main story of newspapers.”

CJP Nisar ordered Nawaz to appear before the court within an hour if he was in the federal capital.

While referring to veteran politician Javed Hashmi, who was present in court, the chief justice said: “Let’s ask Hashmi if he took the money or not.”—INP