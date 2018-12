Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday while hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals ordered PM Imran’s sister Aleema Khan to deposit Rs29.5 million.

Aleema Khan and her lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court as a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice heard the suo motu case on foreign bank accounts and assets owned by Pakistani citizens.—INP

