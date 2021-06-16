SC orders abolishing Karachi’s Nasla Tower

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the abolishment of the Nasla Tower in Karachi, a building constructed on government-owned land, during a hearing on Wednesday.

The court also directed authorities to clear all government-owned lands in Karachi of encroachments and submit a report within three months.

During the proceedings, a senior member of the Board of Revenue told the court that a survey of government-owned land is underway, which will be completed within six months.

Expressing anger over the slow pace of work, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that Karachi and Sindh have been “destroyed.”

He said that the court needs an accurate record from the survey, adding that the incumbent authorities have made a mess of the situation while the revenue department “seems to be busy minting money”.

The Chief Justice remarked that Karachi “does not even have a master plan”, noting that areas like Malir and Korangi have many illegally constructed high-rise buildings.