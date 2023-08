A lawyer has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo motu notice of the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Advocate Mudassar Ch said in his plea that the prices of petroleum products have been increased. The inflation-stricken poor people are committing suicide due to price hike; the constitution ensures right to life to every citizen.

He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the recent price hike as the nation sees him as a saviour.