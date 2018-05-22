SC maintains disqualification of PML-N MPA

ISLAMABAD :Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea moved by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Shuakat Aziz Bhatti challenging his disqualification from provincial assembly. A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed after going through the arguments at length maintained Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision. The ECP denotified Bhatti was elected Member Provincial Assembly from Gujjar Khan city in general election 2013 and he was disqualified from Election Tribunal on the basis of having fake degree. Major Iftikha Gillani was the petitioner in Election Tribunal against Bhatti. Shuakat Aziz Bhatti, subsequently challenged the the decision of his disqualification in Supreme Court which maintained verdict of Election Tribunal.

