SC lawyer Razzaq killed in Quetta shooting

Imran responsible for murder of Advocate: Tarar

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Airport Road on Tuesday, police said.

Jamil Shaheed Station House Officer Gul Muhammad, while confirming the incident, told media that Shar was on his way to the Balochistan High Court when he was targeted by unidentified persons on three motorcycles.

“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in a vehicle of his relative,” the official said.

The lawyer was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. According to Police Surgeon Ayesha Faiz, Shar sustained 16 bullets in the attack.

“A post-mortem examination of his body was not carried out due to the family’s insistence,” she said, adding that the bullets Shar sustained on his chest, neck and stomach proved to be fatal.

SHO Muhammad added that the police had cordoned off the attack site and an investigation was under way to arrest the suspects.

Condemning the shooting, Quetta Bar Association President Abid Kakar announced a complete boycott of the BHC and lower courts along with a three-day mourning period over Shar’s death.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar held PTI Chairman Imran Khan “directly responsible” for the murder of Advocate Shar.

He claimed that the targeted killing was related to a treason case against Imran, which Tarar said was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings.

A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, had heard Shar’s petition on June 29 seeking the former prime minister’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Advocate Shar had pleaded that Imran had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, should be tried under Article 6.