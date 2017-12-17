SC judgment victory of justice: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that in a statement that some people tried to criticize PML-N through Hudaibiya case but honorable Supreme Court’s judgment is a victory for justice and truth. He said that the time has come that all the political parties and their workers should set aside the traditional politics of weakening each other and utilize their energies for national development and changing lives of the disfranchised segments of the society.

The Minister also said that today on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, entire parties should united against terrorism to paid tribute to Martyred of APS. The Minister said that teachers as well as the students of APS Peshawar have had rendered a great sacrifice of their lives for the achievement of a great purpose and written a new history of bravery and valor. The martyred teachers and the children are the heroes of the whole nation and they will remain so forever. The nation is still saddened over the martyrdom of innocent children in APS tragedy and the great sacrifice of the APS martyrs will never be forgotten by the nation.