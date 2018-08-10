SC issues show-cause notice to Aamir Liaquat in contempt case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain to explain as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him over contemptuous remarks.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who headed a bench of the apex court, asked the alleged contemnor to explain why the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notification with regard to his victory in the July 25 elections should not be suspended.

He asked if a person who doesn’t even know how to speak at a public forum should be in parliament?

The top adjudicator told the PTI leader, who won the election from NA-245, Karachi, that he issued contemptuous remarks.

During the last hearing, the apex court had imposed Rs20, 000 fine on Aamir Liaquat Hussain for failing to appear before the court.

Justice Nisar had questioned his counsel why an arrest warrant should not be issued for his client for failing to show up.

Advocate Faisal Qureshi, representing the petitioners, stated that Mr Hussain leveled false and unfounded allegations against political personalities and citizens in his programme on a private news channel.

The top judge said the anchor had held out an assurance that he would not indulge in hate speech, adding that the court would examine the transcript of his programme and decide whether he flouted court orders with regard defamatory speech.

