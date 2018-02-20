SC issues show-cause notice to Daniyal , Talal Ch gets 7 days to prepare case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court issued on Monday a show-cause notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz in the contempt of court case against him.

On Feb 2, the apex court had issued Aziz a contempt of court notice over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows, A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted today’s proceedings.

As Aziz appeared in court, the bench observed that contempt of court by the minister can be construed after perusing transcripts of his speeches from three TV channels.

The court then adjourned the hearing for Friday and directed the attorney general to be present in court so the case may move forward. Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry on Monday got a week to prepare for his case after he was able to hire a counsel for him within a deadline specified by the apex court.