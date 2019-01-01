SC issues notices to heirs of Asghar Khan

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the legal heirs of Asghar Khan, after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recommended closing the case filed by the late air chief marshal.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing the case earlier today regarding non-implementation of its October 19, 2012 judgment.

During the last hearing on December 29, the FIA had submitted a report in the Supreme Court recommending to close the inquiry as the agency could not find relevant records since the matter was 24-years old. It hado further said that witnesses’ testimonies also contained many gaps and did not match.

The director general of FIA, who appeared during today’s hearing, maintained that there were gaps in witnesses’ testimonies. FIA recommends SC to close Asghar Khan case

The bench observed that the FIA had submitted its final report on the case, in which the agency said it had no evidence and sought a closure to the inquiry.

The court further asked those present before it to suggest what more should be done in the case. It then issued notices to Asghar Khan’s legal heirs and adjourned the hearing till next week.

