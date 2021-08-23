SC issues notices to AG, lawyers bodies in journalists harassment case

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained implementation of the decision of its two-member bench in the journalists’ harassment case, without suspending it.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by acting Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, hearing the journalists’ harassment case in a bid to provide clarity in respect of invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction.

The bench in the hearing today issued notices to the Attorney General, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council. The court also issued notice to the President Court Bar Association for assistance in the case.

“The court will only look into the matter in a bid to provide clarity in respect of invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction”, the bench observed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Wednesday.