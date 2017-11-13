SC Issues Notices to NAB, Others on Dr Asim Petition

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other respondents on Dr Asim petition seeking removing his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of SC headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard Dr Asim petitions. Advancing arguments on the petition, Asim’s counsel Latif Khosa said that Supreme Court had earlier allowed Dr Asim to proceed abroad for treatment for one month.

He added that his client had complied with the order of SC and returned within one month. He added that the apex court had authorized the NAB to put Asim name on ECL again after his treatment. The counsel said that treatment of his client had not completed and he was scheduled to travel abroad again in connection with his treatment on Nov 21, 2017.

He pleaded the court to direct NAB to remove Dr Asim’s name from ECL.

The court while issuing notice to NAB and other respondents adjourned further hearing till Nov 16, 2017.

In the petition, Dr Asim has submitted that he has to go abroad for medical treatment as “he is fighting a number of health problems” and highlighted the urgency with which he needs medical care.

The petition further said that he submitted the application to the interior ministry for the removal of name from ECL, but the ministry had not given any reply yet. The counsel took the stance in the petition that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were also facing heinous criminal lawsuits, but their names were not included in the ECL, adding that his client risks paralysis if not treated in time.

Dr Asim is facing corruption cases as well as a case for alleged facilitating terrorists treatment at his hospital in Karachi.

