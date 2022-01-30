SC issues detailed judgement in Isa case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday issued the detailed verdict in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case, saying that the Federal Board of Revenue obtained the tax records of the judge and his family in an “unlawful” manner.

The detailed verdict followed a short order issued on April 26, 2021, where a 10-member full court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, wrapped up the review case.

It had set aside a June 19, 2020 judgment on the matter and nullified all proceedings that came as a result of it. On June 19, 2020, a presidential reference filed against Justice Isa over alleged failure to disclose properties in London was quashed by the apex court.

However, it had authorised the FBR to probe the matter further and compile a report of its findings after investigating Justice Isa’s wife and her financial dealings. The SJC had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa’s alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

In the detailed verdict, Justice Yahya said: “…the tax officials on the unlawful directions issued by the Chairman ARU, Barrister Shahzad Akbar with the concurrence of the Federal Law Minister, Dr Farogh Naseem, breached the statutory confidentiality of Mrs Sarina Faez Isa’s tax returns.”