SC issues contempt notice to Rao Anwar, orders his arrest

Supreme Court of Pakistan issued contempt of court notice to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case as he failed to appear in Friday’s hearing despite the court waited for him for an hour. The hearing has been adjourned for 15 days.

Reversing previous judicial order, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar cancelled protective bail of former SSP Rao Anwar and directed all security agencies to apprehend him.

The CJ also ordered to freeze all bank accounts of Rao Anwar, saying, “We have sympathies with the bereaved family of Naqeebullah Mehsud.”

Heading a three-member bench, he said sometimes the results get delayed, however, no one can run from the law for long, adding the police are making strenuous efforts in this regard.

The CJ directed ISI, MI, IB to assist Sindh police in locating Rao Anwar. The court also summoned details from FIA and FC in this regard.

Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khawaja told the court that Rao Anwar called him up through WhatsApp on the heels of previous hearing and informed that he will appear before the court.

Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan asked AD Khawaja if Rao Anwar is in Islamabad. The police chief responded that he does not know about this.

The counsel said the witnesses consider themselves insecure in Karachi; hence, they want to move to other cities. The court responded by directing IGs of all provinces to provide security to the witnesses.

Opening the case proceeding earlier, the Chief Justice said it is incumbent upon the police to arrest Rao Anwar, the main accused in the murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a youth from Waziristan, living in Karachi, adding all other state institutions will be on their mark to offer assistance.

He said the court granted protective bail to him but he (Rao) wasted a well-deserved opportunity. Chief Justice of Pakistan asked IG Khawaja if Rao Anwar will come today. The Sindh police chief responded, “Rao Anwar hasn’t shown up so far.”

The Chief Minister questioned as to what the court should do. Later, the the court stopped the proceedings to wait for Rao Anwar to appear before the court for an hour. In the previous hearing, Chief Justice directed Rao Anwar, who is popularly known as ‘the encounter specialist’ to appear before court in today’s hearing.

He also ordered that the court should be updated about their progress.

It is the police’s responsibility to arrest Anwar, the chief justice said while adding that the court had given the former SSP a fair chance.

“We gave the Punjab police three days to catch the suspect in the Zainab case and they managed to do it. While we recognise that you are making efforts, they are yielding no results,” the chief justice told Sindh IGP A.D. Khowaja.

When asked if there were any new clues in the case, Khowaja told the court that Anwar had called him on WhatsApp on Wednesday and said that he would appear in court.

“I gave him all kinds of assurances,” the IGP said.

The case was being heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar. Naqeebullah’s father and his lawyer were also present during the hearing.

Meanwhile, talking to media at Sehwan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Sah said that they would follow the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.