SC issues contempt of court notice to Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD : The Top Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to another PML-N Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz.

The court has set February 7 for hearing contempt of case against Aziz.

A contempt notice has been issued against the PML-N leader over his contemptuous speeches and statements made during TV talk shows.

Earlier, on Thursday, another PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry was served a similar kind of notice by the apex court for his derogatory and contemptuous speeches against the judiciary.

Moreover, the top court awarded Senator Nehal Hashmi a one-month jail term and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 in a contempt case.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Dost Mohammad and Justice Maqbool Baqar, announced the decision.

The former PML-N stalwart was taken into custody from courtroom by police officials soon after the announcement of verdict to shift him to jail.

With the court decision, Hashmi has also been disqualified for five years to hold a public office after his conviction in the case.

The court had reserved its verdict on January 24 after the former PML-N senator submitted an unconditional apology for his threatening remarks against those investigating former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Hashmi had apparently threatened the Supreme Court’s appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members for interrogating Nawaz Sharif and his family members pertaining to their foreign properties.

The video of threatening speech at an event in Karachi went viral on social media and eventually drew instant reaction from the Supreme Court on May 28, 2017 after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the incident and summoned the former PML-N Karachi chapter leader to appear before the court.

Orignally published by NNI