SC irked over AGP remarks in Justice Isa’s petition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan’s unwarranted statement wherein he alleged that some bench members were privy in drafting Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition against the presidential reference on Wednesday irked the Supreme Court.

The 10-judge full court led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted on Wednesday that if the AGP fails to produce any evidence supporting his statements then he should tender a written apology coming Monday.

“Do you know this is lack of preparation,” Justice Bandial said. “Where it is required that the petitioner judge should disclose his family assets in his wealth statement,” he questioned adding that the Attorney General of Pakistan was wasting the court’s time.

Justice Bandial further inquired about any misconduct by Justice Isa. “Instead of inquiring from owners of properties why did you come up straight away against petitioner judge,” he said.