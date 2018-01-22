SC to intervene, if govt fails to break deadlock over NAB prosecutor appointment: CJP

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Monday asked the federal law secretary to come up with suggestions as to what orders it can pass to break a deadlock over the appointment of a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general.

The matter of the prosecutor’s appointment has reached a stalemate as the federal government and the bureau have failed to reach an agreement over the name for the slot.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, directed the secretary to submit his response on next hearing on Wednesday.

The law secretary placed on record the summary with regard to the appointment of the prosecutor, which was rejected by the president, of late.

After perusing the summary, the chief justice asked him to give his suggestions on what orders the court could give in such a situation to resolve the matter.

If the government didn’t find a solution to the matter on its own, the judiciary will have to intervene, he clarified.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected the names recommended for the post of the prosecutor general by the NAB chairman and proposed three other names for the vacant post.

The NAB chairman too returned the PM’s recommendations, resulting in a deadlock.

Under the law, the appointment is made by the prime minister after consulting with NAB chairman.

Last month, NAB chairman sent a list of five lawyers to the government to pick from. He proposed the names of Mudassir Khalid Abbasi, Shah Khawar, Syed Asghar Haider, Fasih-ul-Mulk and Nasir Saeed Sheikh.

However, the federal government seeks to appoint a man of its choosing at a time when several high-profile corruption cases including those involving the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were pending disposal.

