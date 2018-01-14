SC inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the formation of an inspection team which will monitor private medical colleges and hospitals in Sindh.

The decision to set up the five-member inspection team was taken during a hearing of suo motu cases regarding the state of public hospitals and admission issues in private medical colleges in Sindh.

The CJP remarked that the court is reviewing the admissions process in private medical colleges and that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will not register any more medical colleges.

He further stated that forms are being sent to private medical colleges which they are required to fill and submit back to the court. The Chief Justice also summoned affidavits from medical superintendents of public hospitals. Whichever medical college, hospital fails to meet the standard requirements will be held responsible, the CJP observed.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday clarified the apex court is not yet cancelling admissions into private medical colleges, but institutions’ management need to adopt the court-devised admission policy within 15 days to avoid adverse circumstances.

A day after disbanding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the chief justice was hearing cases in the Karachi Registry, where he said: “We are neither cancelling admissions, nor are we suspending the admission process; but these admissions are dependent on the [fulfillment of] court orders.”

However the chief justice upheld its decision to not allow any more private medical colleges from being registered and ordered the existing ones to submit their admission criteria and other details.

The five-member inspection committee is comprising the vice-chancellors of Aga Khan University, Dow University of Health Sciences, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre as well as advocates Faisal Siddiqui and Shahab Osto. The court directed the inspection team to visit medical colleges on Monday.

“Consider this a request and order or an elder brother’s advice, [but] private medical colleges have 15 days to get their house in order,” the chief justice said. “Because when the inspection team will pay a visit, there will be no leniency shown.”

The chief justice also directed the health secretary to obtain complete reports and affidavits signed by medical superintendents of government hospitals. “We need to know how many beds are there, and what medical equipment and medicine are being used,” he explained.

Also in attendance on the court’s order was former PMDC president Dr Asim Hussain, whom Justice Nisar cajoled into action. “You are out on bail,” the CJ asked Hussain, who replied with a, “Yes sir, I am out on bail.” “Since you seem fine and healthy, why don’t we take suo moto notice of your bail,” the CJ jested. “Get ready to go back to jail.”

However, the chief justice quickly relieved Hussain’s apprehensions, saying: “We will not touch your bail if you cooperate with us.”

Hussain quickly assured the chief justice that, “I have come to the court for the very reason to cooperate.” Hussain later lent his “complete support” to the Supreme Court’s drive to eradicate malpractices within private medical colleges.

“Public and private medical colleges should be strictly monitored,” he later told the media. “[Medical colleges in] Pakistan have a need for 10,000 faculty members, but we only have 6,000.”