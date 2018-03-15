SC indicts Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court case.

The three member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan has given a charge sheet to Chaudhry, who denied to accept the contempt charges.

During the hearing, Kamran Murtaza, counsel for Chaudhry requested the bench to show restraint and consider the recent orders wherein the SC did not initiate contempt against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif Saad Rafique etc.

He requested the bench to give time to file all those orders. He further stated that indictment will be big stigma for Chaudhry, who is a young parliamentarian.

However, the bench turned down his plea and observed that indictment is not a stigma as scores of people have been indicted. The bench later assured that if he is able to convince the court, he would not be convicted. The court adjourned the hearing till March 27.

Orignally published by INP