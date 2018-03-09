SC to indict Talal on 14th

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to indict State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry in a contempt of court case on March 14.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the contempt case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader. The bench decided to frame charges against the minister at the next hearing on March 14, when Chaudry has been summoned in person. At the last hearing on Tuesday, Chaudry appeared before the court where his counsel, Kamran Murtaza, said Chaudry submitted his response to the court’s show-cause notice.

SC accepts Tallal’s request for digital record of contemptuous speech The hearing was then adjourned for March 8 and Chaudry was granted an exemption from appearing owing to a commitment.—INP