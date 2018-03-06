SC to indict Daniyal Aziz for contempt on March 13; Accepts Talal’s request for digital record of contemptuous speech

ISLAMABAD : A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed ruled on Tuesday to indict Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz next week.

Hearing the contempt case, the bench, which includes Justices Mushir Alam and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, expressed dissatisfaction with Aziz’s response to the court’s show-cause notice.

Aziz’s counsel informed the court that the media reports of his client’s speech are false.

On Monday, Aziz had submitted his reply in court, saying that being a parliamentarian he cannot even think of disrespecting state institutions. Aziz in his reply stated that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and respects state institutions, including the judiciary.

“Media ran my comments out of context,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader added. He also pleaded to the court to take back the show-cause notice issued to him in the case.

In Talal Chaudhry contempt of court case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a federal law officer to provide CD recordings to him of his anti-judiciary speech, which led to institution of a contempt of court case against him.

The PML-N leader appeared before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan seized with the hearing of the contempt of court case against him.

The federal minister’s lawyer asked the court to provide CD recordings of his client’s speech in question.

The bench observed that he had already been given a transcript of the speech and directed the additional attorney general to provide the minister CD recordings.

Talal Chaudhry and Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz are facing contempt charges for allegedly making contemptuous and derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

The PML-N leaders had been served show-cause notices to explain as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for indulging in undue criticism of the apex court judges.

Orignally published by INP