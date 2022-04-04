SC holds full court reference on Justice Maqbool Baqar’s retirement

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan on Monday said he was intending to resign after the Presidential Reference.

He was addressing the full court reference over retirement of the Supreme Court’s Justice Maqbool Baqar, which was attended by all judges of the apex court, presidents of the Bar and senor lawyers.

“Justice Maqbool Baqar has an excellent judicial career behind. It will be injustice if Justice Baqar’s role during the PCO period not referred,” AGP said. “The dictator was not aware that he will be awarded punishment over breaking the constitution,” he said.

“Nowadays Article 06 being conveniently referred for use against political opponents,” he said. “The 2007 episode will have to be kept in mind for understanding the Article 06,” AGP said.

He said that the objective of the constitution’s articles are not for assessing the loyalty of someone with the country. “Justice Maqbool Baqar had to pay price of the 2007 incident,” AGP Khalid Jawed said.

“I was intending to resign after the Presidential Reference, but as in the good time, I will keep the company in bad time,” he said.

“Stepping down in these circumstances will be equal to leaving the field without contest,” he added.