SC hearing of fresh plea on Art. 35A sparks shutdown, clashes

Anantnag

Reports about a fresh petition challenging article 35A being heard by the Supreme Court triggered shutdown and massive clashes in all the major townships of southern Kashmir and parts of Srinagar on Tuesday. At least twenty youth were wounded during the clashes between them and forces in Shopian district.

The reports first spread in Anantnag town soon after the shops and educational institutions had opened. Following the news, scores of youth came on the roads in the business hub, Lal Chowk, and resorted to stone throwing at forces forcing the shopkeepers to down their shutters. The forces resorted to tear-smoke shelling and aerial firing creating panic in the area.

The clashes later intensified and spread to other localities like Reshibazar, Kadipora, Laizbal and Mehandikadal after which the authorities deployed huge contingents of forces in the entire township. However, witnesses said that the youth continued to clash with forces for hours together. Following the massive stone throwing protests, both passenger and private traffic disappeared from the roads. Roads and streets in the town later presented a deserted look as only forces were seen manning them.

Soon the news about Article 35A spread to neighboring district headquarters and other townships including Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Bijbehara triggering massive stone throwing protests and shutdown in all these townships.

In Shopian, local sources said, scores of youth including college students following the rumors took to streets and entered into clashes with forces. They said that youth gathered near Gold Chowk and hurled stones and rocks on police and CRPF men in different localities of the town. As soon as the clashes began, students from Degree College Shopian also came out raising freedom slogans and joined the stone throwing protests.

The forces, witnesses said, resorted to heavy tear-smoke shelling and fired pellet ammunition to drive away the stone throwing protesters. Nearly two dozen youth suffered injuries during the clashes with forces which continued for hours together. Most of the youth, local sources said, were hit by pellets. Hospital sources said that they received at least twenty injury cases.

“Twenty two youth with injuries were brought to the hospital. Most of them had suffered pellets on different parts of the body,” a para-medic in the hospital told Kashmir Times. Six of the injured with pellet injuries in eyes, he said, were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment. Similarly in the neighboring district Pulwama, the issue of Article 35A triggered a complete shutdown and clashes soon barely an hour after the township had opened up.—KT

Share on: WhatsApp