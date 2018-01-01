SC to hear Nawaz’s PML-N Presidency case today

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will hear petitions challenging Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president tomorrow, 1st January, 2018.

A bench of Supreme Court has been constituted to hear constitutional petitions against Nawaz Sharif. The three-member bench headed by Justice Saqib Nisar will hear petitions.

At least 13 people, including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamshaid Dasti, have filed petitions in the apex court, challenging Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as PML-N president.—INP