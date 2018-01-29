SC to hear Asma rape-murder case today (Tuesday)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to the rape and murder of four-year-old Asma in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tuesday (tomorrow).

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a three-member bench will hear the case at the principal seat in Islamabad.

On January 26, the chief justice took suo motu notice of the rape and murder of the minor girl and sought a report from the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asma went missing on January 13 from Jandarpar Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan and her body was found from sugarcane fields in the same area on January 17.

According to the post-mortem report, she was subjected to sexual assault and torture before her captors strangled her to death.

The police have so far failed to nab the culprit behind the grisly incident, which came to the light following the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

