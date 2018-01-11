SC halts relocation of Sharif family sugar mills

LAHORE : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday halted the relocation of Sharif family’s sugar mills as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen ensured to lift the crop from farmers of South Punjab. The Supreme Court accepted for hearing the Sharif family’s plea against the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision ordering the shifting of their sugar mills out of South Punjab.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The court asked JWD Sugar Mill, owned by Tareen, to buy the whole stock of sugarcane and make sure that the farmers do not suffer any loss.

During the hearing, the chief justice ordered Tareen’s counsel, Aitzaz Ahsan, to assure the court that Tareen’s sugar mills will purchase the available sugarcane from farmers at the government rate.

Ahsan stated in court that the area’s five sugar mills will buy the sugarcane from the farmers. The chief justice observed that farmers’ interests are supreme and ordered to ensure that the farmers are paid fair and square by the mill owners. Jahangir Tareen’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan assured that JWD Sugar Mill will follow the apex court’s directions.

The chief justice remarked that he will personally monitor the proceedings of sugarcane’s purchase from the growers, and hold hearing inside his chamber in case on any complain. The case was adjourned till April 18.

