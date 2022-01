The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted two-month time to the Sindh government to review the Wage Board’s recommendation regarding the minimum wage of Rs19,000 per month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of various petitions against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment on the minimum rates of wages Rs 25000/- per month for unskilled adult and juvenile workers.