SC grants Daniyal Aziz 10 days to hire counsel in contempt case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz ten days to arrange for a lawyer to defend him in the suo moto contempt case against him.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the PML-N leader appeared before the bench and informed that the court that he was unaware of why he had been summoned.

Upon this Justice Azmat Saeed responded that nothing inappropriate will happen in the case and all details will soon come forward.

The hearing was adjourned until February 19.

