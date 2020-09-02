SC grants bail to Anwar Majeed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday granted bail to the main accused in the fake bank accounts case, Omni Group Chairman Khawaja Anwar Majeed, on medical grounds. A two-member bench of the SC, presided by Justice Mushir Alam, heard Majeed’s bail plea. The apex court ordered Majeed to submit surety bonds of one million rupees and his passport to the SC registrar’s office. The apex court also ordered to add Majeed’s name on the Exit Control List. During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau Prosecutor Imranul Haq prayed upon the court that Majeed had been in the hospital since ‘day one’ and has not appeared before the anti-graft body till date.