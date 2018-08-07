SC grants 45 more days to complete Bani Gala survey

Encroachment case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday accepted Survey of Pakistan’s request to grant additional time to complete a survey ordered in the Bani Gala encroachment case. As the hearing went under way Monday, Deputy Surveyor General Noor Illahi apprised the court that 4.5 kilometres of the covering drain had been surveyed, however, 17.5 kilometres of the area was still pending. Illahi requested the apex court to grant an additional 45-days’ time to complete the survey.

Accepting the request, the court ordered the survey to be completed within the stipulated time. “The survey of covering drain and federal capital is extremely important but the court will not grant any more time than it already has to complete the task,” the chief justice noted. The additional attorney general then apprised the court that survey of the Gun Club was also yet to be completed.

“It would be advisable if the surveyor general is summoned,” they said. Noting that any delay in the implementation of the court’s order will not be tolerated, Justice Nisar summoned the surveyor general to appear before the court today. The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran’s petition seeking the court’s intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

Imran Khan’s stepdaughter joins PTI Staff Reporter Islamabad Mehru Maneka, the daughter of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Monday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Mehru joined the party following a meeting with Khan, who was on Monday officially nominated the PTI’s prime minister candidate. Her mother was also present during her meeting with the PTI chief.

