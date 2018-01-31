SC gives verdict on 100-year-old case

Property dispute

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan announced verdict in a 100-year-old property inheritance case that started in the court of Rajasthan, India in 1918. The case revolves around a dispute over the inheritance of 5,600 kanals of land in Khairpur Tamiwali tehsil in Bahawalpur district that was transferred to the Supreme Court from trial courts in 2005.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said the property should be distributed among the heirs under the Islamic law. He added the court will not deprive anyone of their legal share.

As per the complainants, the property belonged to their elder, Shahabuddin, who died in 1918, after which the case was taken to the courts and has been going on since then.