SC gives Talal one week to respond

Contempt case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday gave Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry one week to submit his reply in the contempt of court case. According to details, the state minister presented himself before the court as proceedings of the contempt of court case kicked off.

Talal Chaudhry sought three weeks from the bench to hire a lawyer which was rejected.“Why don’t we allow you three months or three years’ time?” remarked Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who was heading the three-member bench hearing the case. “Why shouldn’t action be taken against you under Article 204 for contempt of court?”

Proceedings of the case were suspended till next Tuesday after Talal was given a show-cause notice to which the state minister has to reply within seven days.The apex court had issued notices to Daniyal Aziz and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry after disqualifying PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi for his hard-hitting speech against the judges.

Talal Chaudhry had hit out at the judges in an incendiary speech at PML-N’s recent rally held at Jaranwala.Nehal Hashmi was slapped with a five year disqualification verdict, fined Rs 50,000 and sent to Adiala Jail for one month. Ever since Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in July 2017, senior leaders of PML-N including Nawaz and his daughter Maryam have been lashing out at senior judges of the Supreme Court.—INP