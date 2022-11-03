SC gives Imran chance to explain flouting of court orders

CJP says ‘exercising great restraint’ even now

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan over the violation of the May 25 order wherein PTI’s Azadi March was restricted from entering D-Chowk.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, heard the contempt petition against the PTI chief.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said, “We moved in this case carefully. Even now we are exercising great restraint”.

The chief justice added that “we don’t want that our pen is misused. We have to protect the Constitution”.

“If we believe in democracy, then the right of the people should not have been violated during the protests,” the CJP further said.

The bench further expressed disappointment to two PTI lawyers, Babar Awan and Chaudhary Faisal Hussain, over violating the court’s trust in the May 25 order.

“When our trust is breached then it is very wrong,” said Justice Bandial and he noted that it seemed that the apex court was misled through the two counsels.