SC gives four weeks for action against army officers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday set a four-week deadline for the completion of any inquiry against Pakistan Army officers who distributed millions of rupees among politicians and public figures to manipulate the 1990 elections.

The directives were issued to the Ministry of Defence as a reconstituted three-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed resumed hearing the Asghar Khan case.

During the hearing, Justice Ahmed reprimanded the ministry for its failure to initiate court martial proceedings against the officers.

He said it seemed the Federal Investigation Agency had also lost interest in the case.

