SC gives CDA one week time to provide laws, fee details in Banigala regularization case

Supreme Court Thursday, during hearing a suo motu case, sought laws and fee details from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding regularization of illegal constructions in Banigala within one week.

Apex court’s bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umer Atta Bandial resumed hearing on the case. The CDA counsel informed the bench that 75% illegal constructions in Banigala would require to be demolished. At this Justice Umer Atta Bandial observed that the civic body should do whatever it wanted in accordance with law.

During hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that the CDA had not prepared a framework to regularize the constructed houses so far. The excuse of introducing changing in master plan of the federal capital was just used to take time, he said.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked about the construction of water treatment plants for Rawal Dam.

At this, Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) apprised the bench that there was no sewerage treatment plant around two sides of the dam. The garbage of Murre’s poultry farms as wells as the waste of Bari Imam Shrine were also mixing in Rawal Dam through the Korang nullah, he said.

He said the boating in water was also an illegal practice as this water was being used for drinking purpose, adding that the polluted water was causing different diseases among residents. Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the three departments were responsible for the dam but no one ready to take the responsibility.

Justice Bandial observed that former minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry had informed about the water treatment projects worth Rs4 billion but now everything was in sideline. The official of finance ministry informed the bench that four treatment plants for Korang nullah would be installed with an amount of Rs3.5 billion and it also required Rs144 million additional annually to run these plants. The court directed the department concerned to request the government for issuance of funds to install treatment plants and adjourned the case till first week of January 2019.—APP

