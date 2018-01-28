SC forms new JIT to probe claims of Zainab’s killer holding 37 bank accounts

LAHORE : The Supreme Court of Pakistan Sunday formed a new joint investigation team to probe the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

The apex court formed the new JIT to probe the incident in light of claims of anchor Dr Shahid Masood that the suspected killer of Zainab was a part of an international child pornography ring and operated 37 foreign currency accounts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar is hearing the case at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

The chief justice observed that the anchor’s claims have stirred restlessness in society. The onus is on the anchor to corroborate his claims, he said and warned that the court may issue directives for placing his name on the ECL. He said the claims made by the anchor were of serious nature and asked him to present evidence to prove them.

On this, Masood said he stood by his claims without giving any proof to substantiate them.

CJP Nisar restrained Zainab’s father and his lawyer from speaking to the press. He was further directed to cooperate with the police investigating the rape and murder case.

A number of television anchors and heads of media organizations have been summoned today to assist the court in the wake of anchor Dr Shahid Masood’s claims, which were denied by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe Zainab murder case.

Those who have been summoned included Hameed Haroon, Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Rameeza Majid Nizami, Fahad Hussain, I A Rehman, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Kamran Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Hamid Mir, Mian Amir Mehmood, Sarmad Ali and Zia Shahid.

In his television programme on January 24, anchor Dr Shahid Masood claimed that Imran Ali, the suspected killer of Zainab, apart from operating foreign currency accounts, was a part of an international child pornography ring.

He said the suspect maintained 37 bank accounts in foreign currency and enjoyed the backing of a powerful political figure.

His startling claims added a new twist to the Zainab case, prompting the chief justice to summon him to provide details so that an investigation could be carried into the matter.

Following the court order, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the JIT investigated his claims and found that the suspect held no bank account, neither was any an international racket of the child pornography business behind him.

Orignally published by NNI