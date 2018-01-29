SC forms JIT to probe anchorperson’s claims

Court seeks proofs from Dr Masood;No PM, CMs judicial commissions;Bars Zainab’s father from media talk

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Sunday formed a new joint investigation team to probe the claims made by television anchor Dr Shahid Masood about the suspect in Zainab Amin’s rape and murder case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar gave the order for the JIT while presiding over the three-member apex bench conducting a suo motu hearing into the Zainab case at the SC’s Lahore registry.

The chief justice ordered Masood, who was present in court, to appear before the newly formed JIT, which will be led by director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, Bashir Ahmed, and present evidence to back his claims.

The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show that Zainab’s suspected rapist and murderer was a member of a pornography gang, which also includes a Punjab minister. During the previous hearing of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.

His claims about the bank accounts, however, were rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan in its report to the JIT that was formed earlier by the Punjab government to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.

“Do not talk about unrelated matters; give us proof of the bank accounts,” the chief justice told the anchor on Sunday. “If the statements you have made turn out to be true, we will give you the medal for number one journalist.”

“If your news turns out to be untrue, [then] you cannot even imagine what will happen,” the chief justice warned.

During the hearing, Masood requested time from the court to allow him to complete what he wished to say regarding the case. He went on to claim that Zainab was gang raped, adding that only one criminal had been arrested.

“They are trying to protect the gang that they have nurtured,” he added. “Are you aware that these allegations can change the direction of the investigations?” the chief justice asked the anchor. The court told the anchor that they could order his name to be put on the Exit Control List, saying that he would have to appear before the JIT formed by the court.

The chief justice clarified that the Bashir Ahmed-led JIT would operate separately from the one formed earlier by the Punjab government. “The Mohammad Idrees-led JIT will only investigate the murder case,” the chief justice said, adding that the new JIT would focus on Masood’s allegations.

The court ordered that investigations into the case should be completed as soon as possible and a challan should be filed. Prosecutor General Punjab Ehtisham Qadir was asked to oversee the filing of the challan.

As the hearing went under way, the video of the anchorperson’s Thursday’s media talk outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad was played. “You said there is evidence of 37 accounts, please present it,” the chief justice asked the anchorperson.

Appearing before the bench, the anchorperson said several other people are involved in the case, adding that the post-mortem of the victim and DNA tests of suspects were not conducted the right way.

Failing to present a satisfying reply and instead questioning the chief justice’s own practices, the anchorperson was admonished for levelling baseless allegations.

“Your statements are based on hearsay,” the chief justice remarked, adding that he saw the anchorperson’s show at midnight and called him next morning. “What you said [in your show], you have failed to prove [in court],” the chief justice observed.

When the anchorperson said he will ask to leave the court if it continues doubting his claims, the chief justice retorted that he would not be allowed to go anywhere and be placed on the Exit Control List.

The court had also summoned the heads of several news organisations as well as senior journalists to assist the court with regards to the anchorperson’s claims and the way forward.

Addressing victim Zainab’s father, Amin Ansari, the court observed that he should cooperate with the police. The court also barred him and his counsel from talking to media.

At another point during the hearing, the chief justice expressed remorse and regret at the incident, saying that as a nation and institution, he is embarrassed.

The chief justice also asked Zainab’s father to inform his reader if he ever wants to get in touch. During the hearing, Zainab’s father demanded legislation to allow the suspect’s public hanging after the chief justice said the law does not permit it.

Ansari said, “If the Parliament can make laws to allow a disqualified person to head a political party, why can’t it do this”.

Moreover, during the hearing, the chief justice ordered the cessation of forming judicial commissions, observing that matters go into the backburner when such commissions are formed.

“No one will make a commission in the future as conducting an investigation is the right way to probe a case,” the chief justice observed.

The chief justice then barred the prime minister and chief ministers from forming judicial commissions and observed that no one should contact him in this regard anymore.

Adjourning the hearing, the chief justice directed the authorities to submit the charge-sheet against the accused in two weeks and provide security to the victim’s family. The chief justice remarked that he will not spare the relevant officials if the suspect is not brought to book.

Moreover, Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir was tasked to personally monitor the case’s progress and submission of charge-sheet.

Talking to the media outside the court, journalist Hamid Mir said they have asked the court to allow the anchorperson, who is sticking to his claim and asking for more time, to present evidence or apologise by the day’s end.

Mir prayed that the anchorperson is able to present evidence to back his claims. The anchorperson informed the court that it is a developing story, Mir informed further.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, Punjab Advocate General Shakeelur Rehman, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali and the police team investigating the rape-murder incident were also present in court on Sunday.

A journalist wondered why the SC is not taking notice over Nawaz’s speeches. Upon this, CJP said that there is a proper time to take action in any matter. He also said that they are not showing restraint, but will take notice in the matter at an ‘appropriate’ time.

“When we will decide to take notice no power in the world can force us to stop,” the CJP concluded.