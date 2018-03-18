SC forms body to halt illegal organ transplant

Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday formed a four-member committee led by renowned philanthropist and founder of SIUT Adeeb Rizvi to devise a strategy for halting illegal trade and transplant of organs in the country.

The apex court was hearing a case of illegal organ transplantation in the Karachi Registry and summoned Rizvi over the issue. CJP Justice Saqib Nisar led three-member bench was hearing the case. Dr Adeeb Rizvi informed the court that kidney transplant is continuing due to the absence of effective lawmaking in organ transplant. He said that unfortunately the Pakistan comes on top in illegal transplantation of organs in the world and in order to halt this, a proper lawmaking and awareness regarding transplant of organs after death is necessary.

“A public awareness campaign should be run among donors and masses and if this process is not adopted then illegal commercial activity for organ transplant will bolster,” he said. He also suggested the need to use organs of those killed in accidents in Karachi for transplants.

“In Karachi, over 1,000 people are killed in different incidents and accidents in a year and there’s a need to use the organs of the deceased,” he said.

The CJP asked as to what steps could be taken for halting illegal transplant of organs and said that they would sit on this issue for the next day also in order to issue directives for effective lawmaking in this regard. The CJP also asked Adeeb Rizvi to submit recommendations in this regard and said that the court would completely support Adeeb Rizvi in this process.

“You should form a team and the court would completely assist you,” remarked the CJP and later also formed a four member committee to finalize recommendations for halting illegal organ trade and effective lawmaking in this regard.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajid Ali Shah was hearing a case regarding illegal kidney transplants.

Dr Rizvi stressed that all sections of society have to play an effective role to curb the menace and added there was still a lack of awareness among people about organ donation.

“Awareness needs to be created about organ donation among donors and the nation in general,” he said.

The head of SIUT told the three-judge bench that authorities need to devise a proper procedure to donate organs. “Permission should be granted to use organs after a person’s demise,” he said.

“Around the world, including Muslim countries, there are laws on using organs of the dead,” he added. Dr Rizvi suggested seeking the help of mainstream media to create awareness regarding organ donation.

“It’s a very important matter and we’ll discuss again tomorrow,” the CJP said as he adjourned the hearing till next day. Later in the day after hearing cases at the Karachi Registry, the CJP visited SIUT and announced to donate his own organs.