SC forms body to review law education

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Sunday the formation of a committee to look into the matter of substandard and unregistered law colleges.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding the matter at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, the court directed the committee to probe the situation and submit a report in six weeks.

The Chief Justice issued an order prohibiting universities across the country from granting affiliation to new law colleges, at the same time barring high courts and subordinate courts from issuing a stay order on the case.

The CJP ordered the vice chancellors of universities to submit signed reports detailing the admission criteria and the results produced by the colleges.

He formed a committee, that would be headed by lawmaker Hamid Khan, to introduce reforms in law colleges. He said that institutions must be strengthened.

He vowed to reform the legal education in the country within six weeks. The CJP dismissed the authenticity of the National Testing Service, saying that the system was no good since students who took the exam passed by cheating.

The chief justice at the start of the year had outlined the Supreme Court’s agenda for 2018, saying that the court would be focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare.

The court also formed a committee comprising law teachers and directed them to compile a report on the reforms needed within six weeks.

“We need a high standard of legal education so that we produce good lawyers rather than clerks,” remarked CJP Nisar.

“Private law colleges can fill the vacuum in legal education but they should not approach this as a business,” he added.

The chief justice recalled: “I saw a picture last night; it said, ‘Pass your BA in one night’. “This standard of education cannot be allowed to continue”, he said.—INP