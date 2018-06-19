SC forms body for issuance of CNICs to transgenders

Lahore

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Monday to form a special committee to ensure the issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNIC) to the transgender persons.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar presided over the suo motu hearing of non-issuance of CNICS of the transgender persons at apex court’s Lahore Registry.

During the case proceedings, the CJP remarked that the CNICs should be issued through the one-window mechanism, adding that the SC will monitor the progress of process online. “I myself will monitor the entire process.”

He observed that special courts will be formed for the security of the transgender community. “The problems of the transgender communities cannot be solved until they are provided legal security,” the CJP noted. “We will not tolerate any kind of mistreatment or eve-teasing of the transgender community,” he stressed.

All those transgender persons who have CNICS should be allowed to vote. Khawaja Seras are an important part of our society, Chief Justice Nisar added. “We don’t know about government but will try to provide all legal provisions to the transgender persons,” he observed.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan had issued a notice to the Punjab Government, Chief Secretary and Akhuwat Foundation, for non-issuance of national identity cards of transgenders.

