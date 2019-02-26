SC for continuing drive against encroachmentsin city

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to cooperate and continue the operation against encroachment in Karachi.

During the hearing about removal of encroachment and reviving the metropolis, Karachi Registry of the apex court directed the Sindh chief secretary to supervise the anti-encroachment operation and ensure cooperation and consultation among relevant departments and organisations.

It ordered to remove all the encroachment from the city including from Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.Our dream is to revive Karachi in its real shape,” it said warning that no institute should interfere in the anti-encroachment drive.lished on small plots.

