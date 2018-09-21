SC fixes hearing of case for Sept 27

Naqeebullah murder

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday fixed the hearing of a case pertaining to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, will hear the case on September 27. Notices in this regard were issued to the attorney general, Advocate General Sindh Advocate Salman Talibuddin, and Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam.

Earlier this year, shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others were shot dead in a police encounter. The police officer and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing.

However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Rao Anwar, after charges against him were not proved.

Share on: WhatsApp