The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing two petitions filed by the National Accountability Court seeking the cancellation of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah’s bails in corruption cases on Friday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the cases on August 22 and August 23. Justice Athar Minallah will also be part of the division bench. The Supreme Court has sent notices to the NAB prosecutor general and other parties.

The SC will hear PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s case on August 22.

The anti-graft watchdog challenged the PML-N vice president’s bail in the apex court in the Shamim Sugar Mills corruption case.

The SC fixed former interior minister Rana Sanullah’s case on August 23. The NAB filed a plea in the Supreme Court against his bail in the assets beyond means case.—INP