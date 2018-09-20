SC fixes date for hearing of petition seeking PM Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday fixed a date for the hearing of a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the petition on September 24.

The petition was filed by Daniyal Chaudhry last year.

The petitioner upheld that PM Imran is not eligible to be a member of the National Assembly (MNA) under Articles 62 and 63.

Petitions have also been filed in the past in the top court and Islamabad High Court seeking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s disqualification.

Share on: WhatsApp