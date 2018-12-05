SC extends pre-arrest bail of Jam Khan Shoro on NAB warrants

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of former Sindh minister, Jam Khan Shoro, in a corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued arrest warrants for former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jam Khan Shoro for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The court asked the lawyer of NAB about minutes of the Karachi Development Authority meeting regarding the corruption case. The NAB was ordered to produce details of the meeting.

Before adjourning the hearing, the SHC extended bail of the Pakistan People’s Party leader till January 11.

According to officials of the NAB, the former minister is facing inquiries in three different cases. One of the cases against the former provincial local government minister includes illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. Former director general Karachi Development Authority Nasir Abbas has also been arrested in the same case.

The NAB said illegal allotment of plots cost the national exchequer Rs 180 million. The minister is also facing charges of encroaching 262 acres of land in Thatta.

Shoro is currently the MPA from PS-62 Hyderabad-I elected on the Pakistan People’s Party ticket. The PPP leader is also facing a charge of setting up a petrol station on a land of a water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

Jam Khan Shoro had won the general elections for PS-62 constituency of Sindh. A probe against him was launched by the accountability watchdog in October last year.

A petition regarding the candidacy of Shoro was also filed before the Sindh High Court. The petitioner named, Mehboob Abro, had claimed that Shoro was not qualified to contest the elections, alleging that the former provincial minister was involved in forging the land record.

